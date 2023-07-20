West Newton Center for Active Adults welcomes area residents

Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., this week announced these August activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome to walk in. Join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends on Tuesdays. The current lessons are part of "52 Weeks With Jesus," a yearlong journey from September 2022 through September 2023. In "52 Weeks with Jesus," Pastor James Merritt leads participants on a transformative exploration of the Gospels. Then join Pastor Ron from the Bible Fellowship Community Church for a weekly Bible Study Thursdays at 10 a.m. and receive the message of hope, community and fellowship. These are free Bible studies open to all members. Newcomers welcome; membership is free. Free books and study guides are limited while supplies last for "52 weeks with Jesus."
Bingocize: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon for a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo.
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Aug. 16). The manager added, "We celebrate everyone’s birthday for the month. Join us for lunch at noon. At 12:30 p.m. those birthday folk will spin the birthday wheel for a chance to win prizes including the new mystery Golden Egg with a minimum prize value of $25. Cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House) will be served, then enjoy a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 1 p.m. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your lunch by Aug. 16.
Board Meeting (public): Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events.
Bonus Bonanza Bingo (Progressive Payday Jackpot Bingo): Tuesdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Ceramics: Returns in September. Johnna will return Monday, Sept. 11, at 12:30 p.m. for the West Newton center painted ceramics class.
Craft Learning Sessions: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. The $5 craft learning session for the month of August is an autumn inspired mesh wreath.
Dine and Dance: Monday, Aug. 14, for lunch (donations made at the center) and a free dance music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes chicken cacciatore, Brussels sprouts, rice, applesauce and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free; however, show reservations are required by Aug. 9.
Grocery Bingo: Aug. 15. Once a month on the third Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Prizes include nonperishable groceries (Donations from the community of nonperishable items for bingo are always accepted.) Grocery bingo is a free to play. Average of 10-15 games, depending on prize donation volume.
Karaoke: Friday, Aug. 18, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The manager invites everyone to "join Cathy D. on the third Friday of each month for a fun, free afternoon of karaoke. With karaoke you can sing along to your favorite songs including lyrics broadcast on our 65-inch TV so you’ll never skip a beat. Bring your own instruments if you like; play, sing along, dance or just sit and enjoy a grand ol’ time with friends old and new." Call 724-872-4976 by Aug. 9 to sign up for lunch that day.
Knit/Crochet Social Hour: New day. "Join Lisa the third Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m. for a knitting/crocheting social hour. Whether you’re a beginner or expert, grab your needles, yarn and enjoy the company."
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Thursday, Aug. 31, at noon. August Lunch and Show will feature the 3Rivers4 A Cappella Quartet. This free entertainment program is funded in part by a grant from the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, the Westmoreland Library Network, and the West Newton Public Library. Show tickets are free, but reservations are required by Aug. 23. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your free show ticket. (Lunch rates apply). Limited seating. Lunch includes turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, gelatin and a milk. Lunch is a $2 donation for those 60 and up or $3.97 for those 59 and under. Call 724-872-4976 before Aug. 23 to reserve your free ticket.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2 to $3 per game.
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on Sept. 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. Sept. 5. Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults. Tickets go on sale July 31.
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. (Walk-ins welcome). "Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop on in before the class begins."
Zumba: "Whether you are a beginner, an expert, or just curious about getting more cardio exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. The cost is $6 per person (a session). Please contact Gyda in advance, 412-558-4992, to sign up."
