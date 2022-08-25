Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., announced these September activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends. The center manager said, “Starting in September we will run a special series Bible Study ’52 Weeks with Jesus.’ Join Susan Tuesday’ at 9:30 a.m. starting Sept. 13, and ‘Fall in Love with the One Who Changed Everything.’ In ‘52 Weeks with Jesus,’ pastor James Merritt leads you on a transformative exploration of the Gospels. This is a free Bible study open to all members. Newcomers welcome; membership is free. Books and study guides are limited. Advanced booking is required. Please call 724-872-4976 to reserve your book and study guide.”
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Sept. 14). Everyone’s birthday for the month is celebrated on the fourth Friday. Festivities include a free music hour featuring Bill Evans at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon (donations made at the center), the spinning of the birthday wheel, cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and more. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your lunch by Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Bingocize: Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon for a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo.
Board Meeting (public): Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. as we discuss upcoming events.
Ceramics: Monday, Sept. 12, join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics (Price: $10 and up).
Coffee and Canvas: Monday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. Darlene and Terry will help you create your own painted masterpiece on canvas. September’s painting is a fall- inspired scarecrow. Doors open at 5 p.m., painting starts “around 5:30 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m. on average.” Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your canvas. Price: $20.
Dine and Dance: Monday, Sept. 12, for lunch (donations made at the center) and a free music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes teriyaki chicken, green beans, rice pilaf, orange and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free, but a reservation is required no later than Wednesday, Sept. 7. Call 724-872-4976 for your show ticket.
Grocery Bingo: Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. On the third Tuesday until 3 p.m., prizes include nonperishable groceries. (Donations from the community of nonperishable items for bingo are always accepted.) Grocery bingo is free to play, 10-15 games depending on prize donation volume.
Knit/Crochet Social Hour: Monday, Sept. 19, 12:30 p.m. Join Lisa for a knitting and crocheting social hour every third Monday. “Whether you’re a beginner or expert, grab your needles and yarn, and enjoy the company.”
Learn to Paint Classes (Free): Funded through the 2019-20 PDA grant. Join Darlene and Terry Crawford at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 and 22 and learn to paint. Each class is unique. All supplies will be provided to guests. Seats are limited to 10 per class. Separate sign-up is required for each class; call 724-872-4976 (no walk-ins).
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is $3.97 for those 59 and younger, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Tuesday, Sept. 27, at noon. The Pittsburgh Belairs will sing favorite doo-wop hits. Limited seating. Lunch includes a cheeseburger with garnish, potato soup, banana and milk. Lunch is a $2 donation for 60 and up or $3.97 for 59 and under. Call 724-872-4976 before Sept. 21 to reserve your ticket.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive number jackpot from $25 to $75 depending on attendance (or a $10 consolation prize).
Mobile Device Learning Session: The Private Industry Council presents free mobile device learning classes with a Q and A session every month for anyone interested in learning about their mobile devices (Apple or Android). Walk-ins are welcome, but classes are limited to 15 people. Seating is on a first-come basis. Anyone interested in staying for lunch must call ahead and register by Wednesday prior to the date. Class will be held Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Open House: Friday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Includes a cash bash with $750 in cash giveaways (tickets on sale now), a basket raffle (14 baskets and counting will be raffled off), health and wellness meet and greet of favorite local vendors (free gifts while supplies last), a free chocolate demonstration with samples and the ability to purchase chocolate from McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate, a free live music show featuring Jerry DeMaria singing favorites from Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Perry Como etc. and more. All events Sept. 30 are walk-in friendly (no reservations needed, except for lunch). Lunch reservations should be made no later than Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit West Newton Center for Active Adults. The October raffle tickets will go on sale Aug. 30.
Rewind-Reuse Center and Workshop Craft (Free): Monday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. learn to craft with everyday items. The Rewind-Reuse Center and Workshop is dedicated to “a green initiative reusing discarded materials and turning them into art rather than sending items to landfills.” June’s craft is card crafting and quilling. Call 724-872-4976 to sign up.
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase. Call 724-420-6442.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. (Walk-ins welcome). Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. “Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed; just stop on in before the class begins.”
Zumba: “Whether you are a beginner, an expert, or just curious about getting more cardio exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance.” Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance, 412-558-4992, to sign up.
Kurzdorfer added, “The West Newton Center for Active Adults is more than a senior center. We are a community center for the active aging community. Our target audience are people ages 50 plus and those with disabilities. The center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is supported by Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, The Nutrition Group, and community volunteers. Membership to the center is free. The center offers the aging community a safe place to congregate regardless of age, disability, veteran status, race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, political affiliation, faith, creed, education, income, or other social construct.”
