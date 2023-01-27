Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., invites area residents to these February activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends. The current lessons are part of "52 Weeks With Jesus," a yearlong journey from September 2022 through September 2023. Pastor James Merritt leads participants on a transformative exploration of the Gospels. This is a free Bible Study open to all members. Newcomers welcome; membership is free. Free books and study guides are "limited while supplies last."
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Feb. 15; call (724-872-4976). The manager added, "We celebrate everyone’s birthday for the month. Join us for lunch at noon. At 12:30 p.m. those birthday folk will spin the birthday wheel for a chance to win prizes. Cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House) will be served, then enjoy a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 1 p.m."
Bingocize: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo.
Board Meeting (public): Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events.
Ceramics: Monday, Feb. 6. Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics. Price: $10 and up.
Coffee and Canvas: Join Terry and Darlene Feb. 20. Doors open at 5 p.m. Class starts around 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 a person and includes "all that you’ll need to create your masterpiece. Please call ahead to reserve your canvas."
Dine and Dance: Monday, Feb. 13, for lunch (donations made at the center) and a free dance music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes barbecue pork rib sandwich, green beans, parsley potatoes, pineapple delight, and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free; however, show reservations are required by Feb. 8.
Grocery Bingo: Feb. 21, third Tuesday, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Prizes include nonperishable groceries (Donations from the community of nonperishable items for bingo always accepted.) Averages 10-15 games depending on prize donation volume.
Knit/Crochet Social Hour: Join Lisa the second Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m. for a knitting/crocheting social hour. "Whether you’re a beginner or expert, grab your needles, yarn and enjoy the company."
Lunch: Served daily at noon (pre-registration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must pre-register by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is $3.97 for those 59 and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Cash Bash Lunch and Show: (Date not provided.) Drawings from 10 a.m. to noon with $750 in prize giveaways. Cash Bash tickets are on sale now for $5 each while supplies last. Note that Cash Bash tickets will likely sell out before the event. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a free music show featuring Bill Evans from 1 to 2 p.m. Reservations are required for this event. Cash Bash tickets are not a valid form of reservation. Lunch includes pot roast, gravy, mashed potato, carrots, cookie, bread and a milk. Call 724-872-4976 before Feb. 22 to reserve show ticket.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive number jackpot from $25 to $75 depending on attendance (or $10 consolation prize).
Mesh Wreath Craft: Join Lisa every third Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. and learn to craft mesh wreaths. Classes are $5 per person and include "all you’ll need to create your own mesh wreath for the holidays." Walk-ins welcome. Next class is Feb. 16.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on March 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. March 5. Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit West Newton Center for Active Adults. Tickets go on sale at the end of January.
Salon (men and women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. No reservations needed, just stop on in before the class begins.
Zumba: A fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the center. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance at 412-558-4992 to sign up.
* * *
Pennsylvania Property or Rent Rebate Assistance: The center will welcome the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, to assist those in the community who require help filing for the PA Property or Rent Rebate Assistance program. This is a free, walk-in-only service being offered to the public. The community will be assisted on a first-come basis. The manager added, "Please note that the volunteers cannot assist with filing state or federal tax returns. They will only be assisting with tax rebates for those who qualify."
