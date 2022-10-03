West Newton Center for Active Adults lists October activities

Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., announced the following schedule of activities for October:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk-in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends. The current lessons are part of “52 Weeks With Jesus,” a yearlong journey from September 2022 through September 2023. Pastor James Merritt leads participants on a transformative exploration of the Gospels. This is a free Bible study open to all members. Newcomers welcome; membership is free. Free books and study guides are “limited while supplies last.”
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Oct. 19. Everyone’s birthday for the month is celebrated on the fourth Friday. Festivities include a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon (donations made at the center), the spinning of the birthday wheel, cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and more. Call (724-872-4976) to reserve your lunch by Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Bingocize: Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon for a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo. Bingocize will have a few makeup sessions Friday, Oct. 7 and 14.
Board Meeting (public): Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. to discuss upcoming events.
Ceramics: Monday, Oct. 3, join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics. Price $10 and up.
Coffee & Canvas: Monday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m. “Darlene and Terry will help you create your own painted masterpiece on canvas. October’s painting is an autumnal walk in the park. Doors open at 5 p.m. Painting starts around 5:30 and runs through 7:30 on average. Please call 724-872-4976 to reserve your canvas.” Price $20.
Dine and Dance: Monday, Oct. 10, lunch (donations made at the center) and a free music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes a cabbage roll (a community favorite), whipped garlic potatoes, carrots, an apple and a milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free, but a reservation is required no later than Wednesday, Oct. 5. Call 724-872-4976 for your show ticket.
Grocery Bingo: Free to play Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Once a month on the third Tuesday until 3 p.m. Prizes include nonperishable groceries. “Donations from the community of nonperishable items for our bingo are always accepted.”
Knit/Crochet Social Hour: Monday, Oct. 17, at 12:30 p.m. “Join Lisa for a knitting and crocheting social hour every third Monday. Whether you’re a beginner or expert, grab your needles and yarn, and enjoy the company.”
Learn to Paint Classes (Free): Funded through the 2019-20 PDA grant. “Join Darlene and Terry Crawford at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 and learn to paint. Each class is unique. All supplies will be provided to our guests. Seats are limited to 10 per class. Separate sign-up is required for each class. Call 724-872-4976 to sign up (no walk-ins).”
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 charge for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those age 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Monday, Oct. 31, at noon. Sean Moran (from The Vogues) will sing favorite classic hits. Limited seating. Lunch includes a chicken pasta primavera, noodles, breadstick, mixed fruit and a milk. Lunch is a $2 donation for those age 60 and up, or $3.97 for those 59 and under. Call 724-872-4976 before Oct. 26 to reserve your ticket.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive number jackpot from $25 to $75 depending on attendance (or a $10 consolation prize).
Mesh Wreath Craft (Free): Thursdays, Oct. 13 and 20, and learn to craft mesh wreaths. “All supplies will be provided for you to create your own unique wreath. Color options and supplies may vary based on class size, but there is ample mesh to choose from. Learn a new craft and create a great decoration or gift for the coming holidays.” Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. and Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. Walk-ins welcome.
Mobile Device Learning Session: The Private Industry Council presents free mobile device learning classes with a Q&A session every month for anyone interested in learning about their mobile devices (Apple or Android). Walk-ins are welcome, but classes are limited to 15 people. Seating is on a first-come basis. Anyone interested in staying for lunch must call ahead and register by Wednesday prior to the date. October class will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with 5 chances to win $555 on Saturday, Nov. 5; winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery ‘Pick-3’ at 7 p.m. Only 200 tickets will be sold (that is a 1 in 200 chance of winning $555.00). All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults. The November raffle tickets went on sale Sept. 30.
Rewind-Reuse Center & Workshop Craft (Free): Monday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. craft with everyday items. The workshop is dedicated to “a green initiative reusing discarded materials and turning them into art rather than sending items to landfills.” Call 724-872-4976 to sign up.
Salon (Men & Women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase. Call 724-420-6442.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. (Walk-ins welcome). “Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop on in before the class begins. Please note that Tai Chi will not happen on Oct. 12 and 19 only, but will occur on Oct. 5 and 26.”
Zumba: A fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance (412-558-4992) to sign up.
