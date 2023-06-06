West Newton Center for Active Adults lists June schedule

Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., announced these June activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome to walk in. Join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends on Tuesdays. The current lessons are part of “52 Weeks With Jesus,” a yearlong journey from September 2022 through September 2023. Pastor James Merritt leads participants on “a transformative exploration of the Gospels.” Then join Pastor Ron from the Bible Fellowship Community Church for a weekly Bible Study Thursdays at 10 a.m. and receive “the message of hope, community and fellowship.” These are free Bible studies open to all members. Newcomers welcome; membership is free. Free books and study guides are “limited while supplies last for ‘52 Weeks With Jesus.’”
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by June 13). Kurzdorfer explained, “We celebrate everyone’s birthday for the month. Join us for lunch at noon. At 12:30 p.m. those birthday folk will spin the birthday wheel for a chance to win prizes including the new mystery Golden Egg with a minimum prize value of $25. Cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House) will be served, then enjoy a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 1 p.m. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your lunch by June 13.”
Board meeting (public): Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events.
Bonus Bonanza Bingo (Progressive Payday Jackpot Bingo): Tuesdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The more who play, the more we pay! Opening Day (June 6) jackpot starts at $100. Game payouts begin at $5 for regulars and $10 for specials. The manager reminds participants, “Per our bingo license, you must be a center member to play. Membership is free.”
Ceramics: Monday, June 19. Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics (Price $10 and up).
Craft Learning Sessions: 10:30 a.m. June 15. Crafts available include mesh wreath making, learning to basket weave, crochet, and more.
Decoupage Craft: Join Michelle on Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m. and learn to decoupage for free. All are welcome. Call 724-872-4976 to sign up.
Dine and Dance: Monday, June 12, lunch (donations made at the center) and a free dance music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes Swiss steak and gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, pears and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free; however, show reservations are required by June 6.
Farmers Market Voucher Open House: Thursday, June 29. Free voucher distribution from 9 a.m. to noon. Lunch at noon for those who sign up by June 21. Free entertainment featuring magician Clint McMaster from 1 to 2 p.m. (Sign-up for the magic show required by June 21 to ensure enough seating). About the Farmers Market vouchers — Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging will be at the West Newton center on Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to noon to sign up eligible Westmoreland County residents for free farmers market vouchers. The program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Dept of Agriculture, provides eligible seniors with five $10 checks to purchase produce grown in Pennsylvania at participating farmers markets. “Residents of personal care homes, domiciliary care homes, and convents are not eligible. Participants must be 60 years or older (as of Dec. 31, 2023), a Westmoreland County resident, and meet the household income guidelines.”
Free Grocery Bingo: June 20, the third Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Prizes include nonperishable groceries (“Donations from the community of nonperishable items for our bingo are always accepted”). Grocery bingo is a free to play. Averages 10-15 games depending on prize donation volume.
Jam and Karaoke: Friday, June 16, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Join Cathy D for a free Jam and Karaoke session at the West Newton center. The manager said, “Bring your own instruments if you like; play, sing along, dance or just sit and enjoy a grand ol’ time with friends.” Call 724- 872-4976 by June 6 to attend.
Knit/Crochet Social Hour: New day! Join Lisa the third Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m. for a knitting/crocheting social hour. “Whether you’re a beginner or expert, grab your needles, yarn, and enjoy the company.”
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Monday, June 26, at noon. The manager explained, “Our June lunch and a show will feature a new artist to the center, Mr. Joe Collincini, singing those favorite classic oldies, rock and roll, and more. Limited seating! Lunch includes chicken cacciatore, Brussels sprouts, rice, applesauce and a milk. Lunch is a $2 donation for those age 60 and up, or $3.97 for those 59 and under. Call 724-872-4976 before June 21 to reserve your ticket.”
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on July 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. on July 5. Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults. Tickets went on sale May 30.
SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life): A free evidence-based exercise program taught by a certified leader on strength, balance and fitness. SAIL occurs every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins welcome.
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, WNCAA beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase.
Tai Chi: Tuesdays and Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. “Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop on in before the class begins.”
Zumba: “Whether you are a beginner, an expert or just curious about getting more cardio exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. The cost is $6 per person (a session). Please contact Gyda in advance at 412-558-4992 to sign up.”
