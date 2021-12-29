West Newton Center for Active Adults manager Paul A. Kurzdorfer III announced the following January activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room at the 103 E. Main St. center. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends.
Birthday Party: Friday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Jan. 19) celebration of everyone’s birthday for the month. Festivities include lunch (donations made at the center), cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and a chance for “birthday folk to spin the birthday wheel for prizes including candy, cash, lotto tickets, and more.”
Blood Pressure (free): Join Kathy from Senior Life Greensburg for free blood pressure readings on Thursday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m. to noon.
Board Meeting (public): New day, Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events. The manager said, “We are hoping to attract new board members by moving the monthly meetings to the second Friday of every month. Interested in becoming a board member? Stop by Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.
Ceramics: Jan. 10, 12:30 p.m. Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics. Price $10 and up.
Grocery Bingo: Jan. 18, 12:30 p.m. Once a month on the third Tuesday until 2:30 p.m. Cost is $4 for the first card and $1 for each additional card (magic ball, add an additional $1). Prizes include nonperishable groceries and Giant Eagle gift cards.
Healthy Steps for Older Adults: Join Paul, Lisa and Sonny on Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Newton Center for Active Adults for a free interactive evidence-based falls prevention seminar. HSOA is a program for adults 60 and older (or adults of any age with a disability). HSOA provides screening, assessment and education to reduce the incidence of falls inside and outside of the home. The four-hour interactive discussion is offered to interested individuals at no charge to ensure proper education on falls risk and how to prepare for a longer healthier life. There will be healthy snacks and refreshments provided by Amedisys and the West Newton center for those who attend. The noon meal includes a nutritious chef salad, veggie soup, dinner roll and sliced peaches for those who sign up on or before Jan. 12. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your spot.
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). The manager said, “To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 charge for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those age 60 and above.”
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive jackpot up to $50 (or a $10 consolation prize).
Mobile Device Learning Session (coming soon): The Private Industry Council will present free mobile device learning classes with a Q&A session for anyone interested in learning more about their mobile devices (Apple or Android). Classes will be held on Monday, Feb. 7 and 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at WNCAA. Walk-ins are welcome. Anyone interested in staying for lunch must call ahead and register by Wednesday prior to the date.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Pencil Sketch Classes (free): The center will host free learn-to-sketch classes funded through the 2019-20 PDA grant. Join Darlene and Terry Crawford at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and learn to sketch. Each class is unique. All supplies will be provided to guests. Seats are limited to 10 per class. The next class is Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. Separate signup is required for each class. Call 724-872-4976 to sign up (no walk-ins).
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on Saturday, Feb. 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. Feb. 5. Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults.
Salon (men and women): Contact Wendy, the center’s beautician, for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase; call 724-420-6442.
Zumba: The fitness program is designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance at 412-558-4992 to sign up.
The West Newton Center for Active Adults is open for business Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The center offers public space to partake in an array of social activities daily.
