West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve, and again on Friday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve (It will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3).
Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, center manager, also announced these December activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends.
Bingocize: Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo. Bingocize ends Dec. 15.
Birthday Party: To accommodate the holidays, the December Birthday Party has been moved up to the third Friday in December. Join members 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, (lunch reservations must be made by Dec. 8) as they celebrate everyone’s birthday for the month. Festivities include lunch (donations made at the center), cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and a chance for those celebrating December birthdays to spin the birthday wheel for prizes including candy, cash, lotto tickets and more.
Blood Pressure: Join Kathy from Senior Life Greensburg for free blood pressure readings 11 a.m. to noon Thursday Dec. 9.
Public Board Meeting: New day: Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events. Prospective board members welcome.
Cash Bash: Thursday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 each and contain four numbers (that’s four chances to win per ticket). Numbers will be drawn every 15 minutes. Only 250 tickets will be sold, totaling $750 in cash giveaways. You do not need to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults.
Ceramics: Dec. 13, 12:30 p.m.. Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics (Price $10 and up).
Christmas Party: Thursday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to ?. Free special entertainment includes Mikey Dee at 1 p.m. to sing Christmas classics and polkas. Lunch includes Swiss steak, onion gravy, cabbage noodles, carrots and pears. Lunch fee is $3.97 for those age 59 and under, or a $2 donation for those age 60 and up.
Find Snickerdoodle: Visit the West Newton Center for Active Adults through Dec. 23 and see if you can find Snickerdoodle (Santa’s top Senior Elf-on-a-Shelf) inside the center. The first three adults (ages 50+) to spot the elf each day will win a sweet treat (winning limited to once a week per person). Only three treats will be awarded daily.
Grocery Bingo: Dec. 21. Once a month on the third Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $4 for the first card and $1 for each additional card (magic ball, add an additional $1). Prizes include nonperishable groceries and Giant Eagle gift cards.
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 charge for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those age 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Thursday, Dec. 30. Eddie Steen (Elvis tribute artist) performing those classic hits. Call to reserve your tickets on or before Wednesday, Dec. 22. Tickets are $5 (plus the cost of lunch; lunch donations may be made at the center). Lunch includes kielbasa, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, green beans, and gelatin. Ticket price does not include the cost of lunch, which is a $2 donation for those 60 years or older or a $3.97 charge for those 59 years of age or younger. There is limited unassigned seating, so please reserve your ticket before they sell out.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive jackpot up to $50 (or a $10 consolation prize).
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Nutrition Info: Interested in learning about nutrition? Join Oneida from Penn State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and 8, from 11 a.m. to noon as she discusses nutrition with live cooking demos and free samples.
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, the center’s beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase.
Zumba: Whether you are a beginner, an expert or just curious about getting more cardio exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the center. The cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance at 412-558-4992 to sign up.
The West Newton Center for Active Adults is open for business Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center offers public space to partake in an array of social activities daily.
