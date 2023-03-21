West Newton Center for Active Adults lists April activities

Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., announced these April activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends. The current lessons are part of “52 Weeks With Jesus,” a yearlong journey from September 2022 through September 2023. Pastor James Merritt leads participants on a transformative exploration of the Gospels. Then join Pastor Ron from the Bible Fellowship Community Church for a weekly Bible Study 10 a.m. Thursdays and receive the message of hope, community and fellowship. These free Bible studies are open to all members. Newcomers welcome; membership is free. Free books and study guides are limited while supplies last.
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m. The manager added, “Lunch reservations must be made by April 19. We celebrate everyone’s birthday for the month. Join us for lunch at noon. At 12:30 p.m. those birthday folk will spin the birthday wheel for a chance to win prizes including the new mystery Golden Egg with a minimum prize value of $25. Cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House) will be served, then enjoy a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 1 p.m. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your lunch by Wednesday, April 19.”
Bingocize: Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 6 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. This free evidence-based health program integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo.
Board Meeting (public): April 14 at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events.
Ceramics: Monday April 3: Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics (Price $10 and up).
Craft Learning Sessions: Two April classes will be held in the center’s main room starting at 10:30 a.m. — April 13 for a free box weaving craft and April 27 for a $5 patriotic mesh wreath craft.
Coffee and Canvas: Join Terry and Darlene April 17. Doors open at 5 p.m.; class starts around 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 a person and includes “all that you’ll need to create your masterpiece. Please call ahead to reserve your canvas!” (See photo.)
Daily Egg Hunt: “Easter is just around the corner and with it comes a renewed season of sunshine, flowers and… treats! I mean who doesn’t love a little treat now and again. Two treat-filled eggs will be hidden somewhere in the center’s main room, Bible Study room or billiard room every weekday March 6 through April 6. Stop on by and see if you can find an egg.”
Dine and Dance: Monday, April 10, for lunch (donations made at the center) and a free dance music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes meatloaf, gravy, whipped potatoes, beets, apple and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free; however, show reservations are required by April 5.
Grocery Bingo: April 18, the third Tuesday, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Prizes include nonperishable groceries (Donations from the community of nonperishable items for bingo always accepted). Grocery bingo is a free to play. Games average 10-15 games depending on prize donation volume.
Knit/Crochet Social Hour: New day. Join Lisa the third Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: Served daily at noon (pre-registration required). To be served lunch next week, you must pre-register by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is $3.97 for those 59 and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Monday, April 24, at noon. “Our April lunch and a show will feature Buddy Dee singing those favorite classic rock and oldies hits you know and love! You’ve seen him with the Pittsburgh Belairs, now enjoy a specialty show all his own. Limited seating. Lunch includes swiss steak ‘n gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, pears and a milk. Lunch is a $2 donation for those 60 and up, or $3.97 for those 59 and under. Call 724-872-4976 before April 19 to reserve your ticket.”
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive number jackpot from $25 to $75 depending on attendance (or a $10 consolation prize).
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Quarterly Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with two chances to win $1,500 on June 15. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. June 15. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults to “help us to continue offering free live entertainment for the Dine and Dance and birthday parties as well as free craft learning sessions. Tickets are on sale now.”
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on May 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. May 5. (Cinco De Mayo and a full moon). Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults. Tickets go on sale March 27.
SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life): Starting March 6 a free evidence-based exercise program taught by a certified leader on strength, balance and fitness. SAIL occurs every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins welcome.
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, center’s beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. (Walk-ins welcome). Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. “Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop on in before the class begins.”
Zumba: A fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance (412-558-4992) to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.