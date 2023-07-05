West Newton Center for Active Adults July activities open to area residents

Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, announced these July activities at the 103 E. Main St. center:
Bible Study: each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. “All are welcome to walk in. Join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends on Tuesdays. The current lessons are part of ’52 Weeks With Jesus,’ a yearlong journey from September of 2022 through September of 2023. In ‘52 Weeks With Jesus,’ Pastor James Merritt leads you on a transformative exploration of the Gospels. Then join Pastor Ron from the Bible Fellowship Community Church for a weekly Bible Study Thursdays at 10 a.m. and receive the message of hope, community and fellowship. These are free Bible studies open to all members. Newcomers welcome; membership is free. Free books and study guides are limited while supplies last for ‘52 Weeks With Jesus.’”
Bingocize: Starting July 11, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo.
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by July 18). “We celebrate everyone’s birthday for the month. Join us for lunch at noon. At 12:30 p.m. those birthday folk will spin the birthday wheel for a chance to win prizes including the new mystery Golden Egg with a minimum prize value of $25. Cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House) will be served, then enjoy a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 1 p.m. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your lunch by July 18.”
Board Meeting (open to public): Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events.
Bonus Bonanza Bingo (Progressive Payday Jackpot Bingo): Tuesdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Ceramics: Returns in September. Stay tuned.
Craft Learning Sessions: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13. July’s craft is a painted metal wall planter adorned with ribbon and/or silk flowers.
Dine and Dance: Monday, July 10, lunch (donations made at the center) and a free dance music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes parmesan chicken ‘n lemon asparagus pasta, salad, apple crisp, and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free; however, show reservations are required by July 5.
Grocery Bingo: Free to play July 18. “Once a month on the third Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Prizes include nonperishable groceries (Reminder: Donations from the community of nonperishable items for our bingo are always accepted.). Grocery bingo is a free to play bingo. Games average 10-15 games depending on prize donation volume.”
Karaoke: Friday, July 21, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. “Join Cathy D. on the third Friday of each month for a fun free afternoon of Karaoke. With Karaoke you can sing along to your favorite songs including lyrics broadcast on our 65-inch TV so you’ll never skip a beat. Bring your own instruments if you like; play, sing along, dance, or just sit and enjoy a grand ol’ time with friends old and new. Call 724-872-4976 by July 12 to sign up for lunch that day.”
Knit/Crochet Social Hour: “New day. Join Lisa the third Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m. for a knitting/crocheting social hour. Whether you’re a beginner or expert, grab your needles, yarn, and enjoy the company.”
Lunch: “Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 charge for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those age 60 and above.”
Lunch and a Show: Monday, July 31, at noon. “Our July Lunch and Show will feature those classic country hits you know and love played by MaryLou and Keepin’ It Country. Limited seating. Lunch includes Swiss steak ‘n gravy, potatoes, carrots, pears and a milk. Lunch is a $2 donation for those age 60 and up, or $3.97 for those age 59 and under. Call 724-872-4976 before July 26 to reserve your ticket.”
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Snickerdoodle Returns/Christmas in July: “Our elf on the shelf Snickerdoodle is back in July to make sure everyone’s being good. Visit the West Newton senior center from July 5 through July 28 and see if you can find Snickerdoodle inside the center’s craft, Bible, main or billiard rooms. The first three adults (ages 50+) to spot the elf each day will win a sweet treat. Remember, the early bird gets the worm.”
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on Aug. 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults. Tickets went on sale June 30.
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, for an appointment at 724-420-6442. Gift cards are available to purchase.
Tai Chi: Starting July 12, Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. “Walkins welcome. Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop on in before the class begins.”
Zumba: “Whether you are a beginner, an expert or just curious about getting more cardio-exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. The cost is $6 per person (a session). Please contact Gyda in advance, 412-558-4992, to sign up.”
