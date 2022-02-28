Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., announced these March activities:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends.
Bingocize: Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. starting March 29 for a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo.
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, March 25, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by March 16). The group celebrates everyone’s birthday for the month on the fourth Friday. Festivities include a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon (donations made at the center), the spinning of the birthday wheel, cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House) and more. Call to reserve your lunch by Wednesday, March 16, (724-872-4976).
Board Meeting (public): Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events. Those interested in becoming a board member are welcome.
Cash Bash: Friday, March 18, 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 each and contain four numbers (that’s four chances to win per ticket). Numbers will be drawn every 15 minutes. Only 250 tickets will be sold, totaling $750 in cash giveaways. You do not need to be present to win. All proceeds benefit WNCAA.
Cash Bash Spring Party: Friday, March 18, noon to 2 p.m. Call to reserve your free ticket to the free show featuring the G-Boyz singing America’s favorites (Dino, Sinatra, Elvis and more.). Show tickets required. Those interested in lunch that day must notify the center when reserving tickets for the show. The manager said, “The menu is currently turkey, gravy, chive potato, corn and a cookie BUT is subject to change for Lent if the supply chain permits the change. The show tickets are free, BUT reservations must be made in advance to ensure we have adequate seating.” Call 724-872-4976.
Ceramics: Monday, March 7. Join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics (Price $10 and up).
Coffee and Canvas: Monday, March 21, at 5 p.m. Darlene and Terry will help participants create their own painted masterpiece on canvas. March’s painting is a spring Easter rabbit. Painting starts around 5:30 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m. on average. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your canvas. (Price $20).
Dine and Dance: Monday, March 14, for lunch (donations made at the center) and a free music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes chicken, gravy, pepper slaw, dumplings, applesauce, biscuit and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free but a reservation is required no later than Wednesday, March 9. Call 724-872-4976 for your show ticket.
Grocery Bingo: March 15 at 12:30 p.m. Once a month on the third Tuesday until 2:30 p.m. Cost is $4 for the first card and $1 for each additional card (magic ball, add an additional $1). Prizes include nonperishable groceries and Giant Eagle gift cards.
Healthy Steps in Motion: Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. free exercise class. The program, taught by a Certified Workshop Leader, is designed for people of all fitness levels. It consists of eight sessions (one session per week over eight weeks). HSIM strives to reduce the risk of falling by building body strength, increasing flexibility and improving balance.
Lunch: Served daily at noon (pre-registration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must pre-register by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is $3.97 for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Tuesday, March 29, the Pittsburgh Belairs performing classic doo-wop hits. Limited seating. Lunch includes pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread, cookie and milk. Lunch is a $2 donation for those age 60 and up, or $3.97 for those 59 and under. Call 724-872-4976 before March 23 for your ticket.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive number jackpot from $25 to $75 depending on attendance (or a $10 consolation prize).
Mobile Device Learning Session: The Private Industry Council will resume free mobile device learning classes with a Q&A session in April. Details coming soon.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Pencil Sketch Classes: Free learn-to-sketch classes funded through the 2019-2020 PDA grant. Join Darlene and Terry Crawford at 1 p.m. March 10 and March 24 and learn to sketch. Each class is unique. All supplies will be provided to guests. Seats are limited to 10 per class. Separate sign-up is required for each class. Call 724-872-4976 to sign up (no walk-ins).
Salon (men and women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase.
Seniors for Safe Driving: Monday, April 4. To register, call 800-559-4880 or access www.seniorsforsafedriving.com. The senior center cannot assist with class registration.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. (Walk-ins welcome). Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed; just stop in before the class begins.
Zumba: Whether you are a beginner, an expert, or just curious about getting more cardio-exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. at WNCAA. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance (412- 558-4992) to sign up.
The center manager noted, “Our show days continue to sell out. To reserve your ticket, please call 724-872-4976 in advance.”
