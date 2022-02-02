Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, manager of West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 E. Main St., announced the following February programs:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends.
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by Feb. 16). Staffers celebrate everyone’s birthday for the month on the fourth Friday. Festivities include a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon (donations made at the center), the spinning of the birthday wheel, cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House), and more. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve lunch by Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Board Meeting (public): Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events. The manager said, “We are hoping to attract new board members by moving the monthly meetings to the 2nd Friday of every month. Interested in becoming a board member? Stop on by Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.”
Cash Bash: Friday, March 18, 10 a.m. – noon. Tickets are $5 each and contain four numbers (four chances to win per ticket). Numbers will be drawn every 15 minutes. Only 250 tickets will be sold, totaling $750 in cash giveaways. You do not need to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults.
Ceramics: Monday, Feb. 7, join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics. (Price $10 and up).
Coffee & Canvas: Returning Monday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. Darlene and Terry will help participants create their own painted masterpiece on canvas. Doors open at 5 p.m. Painting starts around 5:30 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m. on average. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your canvas. (Price: $20.) Note: Though the center is closed on Feb. 21 in observation of Presidents Day, Coffee and Canvas will still occur as scheduled that day.
Dine and Dance: Monday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day lunch (donations made at the center) and a free music hour with Mikey Dee. Lunch includes BBQ chicken, tossed salad, bowtie pasta, orange, wheat bread, and milk. Standard lunch rates apply. Tickets are free, but a reservation is required no later than Wednesday, Feb. 9. Call 724-872-4976 for show ticket.
Grocery Bingo: Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. Once a month on the third Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Cost is $4 for the first card and $1 for each additional card (magic ball, add an additional $1). Prizes include nonperishable groceries and Giant Eagle gift cards.
Healthy Steps in Motion: Tuesdays in February from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. free HSIM exercise class started Feb. 1. The program is taught by a certified workshop leader and is designed for people of all fitness levels. It consists of eight sessions (one session per week over eight weeks). Healthy Steps in Motion strives to reduce the risk of falling by building body strength, increasing flexibility and improving balance. 724-872-4976.
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is a $3.97 charge for those 59 years of age and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Lunch and a Show: Thursday, Feb. 17, Cathi Rhodes (Patsy Cline Tribute artist) will perform those classic hits. Call 724-872-4976 to reserve your tickets on or before Wednesday, Feb. 9. Tickets are $5 (plus the cost of lunch; lunch donations may be made at the center). Lunch includes salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, sliced pears, bread and milk. Lunch is a $2 donation for those 60 and up, or $3.97 for those 59 and under.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11-11:45 a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive jackpot up to $50 (or a $10 consolation prize).
Mobile Device Learning Session: The Private Industry Council will present free mobile device learning classes with a Q&A session for anyone interested in learning more about their mobile devices (Apple or Android). Classes will be held two Mondays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at the West Newton Center for Active Adults. Walk-ins are welcome. Anyone interested in staying for lunch must call ahead and register by Wednesday prior to the date.
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30 -3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Pencil Sketch Classes: The West Newton center will host free learn-to-sketch classes funded through the 2019-2020 PDA grant. Join Darlene and Terry Crawford at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and learn to sketch. Each class is unique. All supplies will be provided to guests. Seats are limited to 10 per class. Separate sign-up is required for each class. Call 724-872-4976 to sign up (no walk-ins).
Raffle Fundraiser: Donate $5 and receive a ticket with five chances to win $555 on Saturday, March 5. The winning number is based on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick-3 at 7 p.m. Feb. 5. Only 200 tickets will be sold. All proceeds benefit the West Newton Center for Active Adults.
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, at 724-420-6442 for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. (Walk-ins welcome). Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop on in before the class begins.
Zumba: Whether you are a beginner, an expert, or just curious about getting more cardio exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the West Newton center. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance at 412-558-4992 to sign up.
