West Newton Center for Active Adults has announced its April activities:
Volunteer Month Celebration: Paul A. Kurzdorfer III, center manager, said, “April is Volunteer Month. The West Newton Senior Center is celebrating all month long by highlighting our volunteers and their achievements in making our center the success that it is today. Join us any day in April to see who’s volunteering and their achievements. Then take the opportunity to volunteer your time. Volunteers will be awarded gifts and recognitions for their time at the center throughout the month of April, so join us in celebrating our community volunteers.”
In his update, the manager noted, “Our Dine and Dance featuring Mikey Dee on Monday, April 11, as well as our Lunch and Show featuring our Elvis Tribute Artist Eddie Steen on Friday, April 29, have both sold out.”
The remaining April schedule:
Bible Study: Each Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the front room. All are welcome to walk-in and join Susan McMichael for an hour of reflection with friends.
Bingocize: Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. a free evidence-based health program that integrates exercise and health education with the game of bingo.
Birthday Party with Live Entertainment: Friday, April 22, at 11 a.m. (Lunch reservations must be made by April 13). Everyone’s birthday for the month is celebrated on the fourth Friday. Festivities include a free music hour featuring Mark Davis at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon (donations made at the center), the spinning of the birthday wheel, cupcakes (from Commercial Bank and provided by Gary’s Gingerbread House) and more. Call (724-872-4976) to reserve your lunch by Wednesday, April 13.
Board Meeting (public): Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. discussion of upcoming events. Those interested in becoming a board member are urged to attend.
Ceramics: Monday, April 4, join Johnna and paint your choice of ceramics (Price: $10 and up).
Chronic Disease Self-Management: Mondays starting April 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. CDSMP teaches practical skills for managing chronic health conditions and building confidence to manage health while maintaining an active and fulfilling life. This is a free weekly class.
Grocery Bingo: April 19 at 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Prizes include nonperishable groceries (Donations from the community of nonperishable items for this third-Tuesday bingo are always accepted.)
Lunch: Served daily at noon (preregistration is required). To be served lunch next week, you must preregister by 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Lunch is $3.97 for those 59 and below, or a suggested $2 donation for those 60 and above.
Magic (Jackpot) Bingo: Tuesdays from 11-11:45a.m. Cost is $1 a card (per game). Progressive number jackpot from $25 to $75 depending on attendance (or a $10 consolation prize).
Mobile Device Learning Session: The Private Industry Council presents free mobile device learning classes with a Q&A session every month for anyone interested in learning about their mobile devices (Apple or Android). Walk-ins are welcome, but classes are limited to 15 people. Seating is on a first-come basis. Anyone interested in staying for lunch must call ahead and register by Wednesday prior to the date. April’s class will be held Thursday, April 21, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. April’s topic: “Downloading Apps (Food, Shopping and Resources).”
Nickel Bingo: Wednesdays from 12:30-3 p.m. Cost is 5 cents a card (per game). Prizes average $2-$3 per game.
Pencil Sketch Classes (Free): WNCAA will host free learn-to-sketch classes funded through the 2019-20 PDA grant. Join Darlene and Terry Crawford at 1 p.m. April 14 and learn to sketch. Each class is unique. All supplies will be provided to guests. Seats are limited to 10 per class. Separate sign-up is required for each class. Call 724-872-4976 to sign up (no walk-ins).
Salon (Men and Women): Contact Wendy, center beautician, for an appointment. Gift cards are available to purchase. Call 724-420-6442.
Seniors for Safe Driving: Monday, April 4. To register call 800-559-4880 or access www.seniorsforsafedriving.com. The center cannot assist with class registration.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. Join Sharif for a free evidence-based program on strength and flexibility. Whether you prefer to stand or sit, this exercise program is designed to fit you. No reservations are needed, just stop on in before the class begins.
Zumba: Whether you are a beginner, an expert or just curious about getting more cardio exercise, Zumba is a fitness program designed for all to tone and sculpt the body using principles from aerobic fitness and dance. Join Gyda on Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m. at WNCAA. Cost is $6 per person (a session). Contact Gyda in advance at 412-558-4992 to sign up.
