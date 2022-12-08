Webinars offered on Master Watershed Steward program

UNIVERSITY PARK — Those interested in improving the health of Pennsylvania’s waterways can attend a Penn State Extension webinar to learn about the Master Watershed Steward program, which educates and empowers volunteers to carry out watershed projects and education in their communities.
“Master Watershed Steward Information Sessions for Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong Counties” will occur 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 24. This event is designed for those who want to make a positive difference in their communities, have a keen interest in the environment, are willing to learn and teach, and have time to volunteer.
The webinar will cover the Master Watershed Steward program training, structure, commitment and requirements; the types of projects in which the Master Watershed Steward volunteer team engages; valuable program partners, and Penn State Extension and the land-grant university system.
Among other projects, Master Watershed Stewards:
— Teach adults and children about water quality, wildlife habitats and the environment.
— Develop educational materials.
— Organize and conduct educational events, stream clean-ups and invasive plant removal projects.
— Design and maintain demonstration gardens.
— Conduct stream monitoring projects and research.
— Research and write newsletters and online articles.
— Partner with municipal officials on projects such as bioswales, rain gardens, native meadows and other green stormwater management solutions.
Penn State Extension offers this workshop free of charge. However, participants must register by Jan. 12 to receive the link to access the webinar.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-information-session-for-armstrong-indiana-and-westmoreland-counties
More information can be received by emailing MWS coordinator Justin Mansberger at jxm5608@psu.edu
