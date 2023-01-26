Webinar to focus on ways to reduce stigma and support recovery from substance use

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An upcoming Penn State Extension webinar, titled “Stigma and Substance Use,” will focus on how stigma impacts recovery and ways to reduce stigma by using evidence-based strategies.
The webinar will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and is designed for the public and anyone with a connection to someone who is living with an addiction or in recovery.
The session is aimed at reducing the stigma associated with substance use and substance use disorder. The webinar will begin with a socio-historical explanation of stigma. Next, participants will learn how stigma creates barriers to recovery readiness. Instructors then will discuss numerous evidence-based stigma-reduction strategies for use in personal and professional situations.
The webinar will cover:
— The roots of and thought processes related to stigma.
— How stigma impacts recovery.
— Skills that reduce stigma and support recovery.
Penn State Extension offers this webinar free of charge, but registration by 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, is required to receive the link to access the webinar. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recording.
More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/stigma-and-substance-use.
