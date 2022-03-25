The Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation in partnership with the Penn State Energy Extension Team will host a three-part webinar series covering regenerative soil practices and soil health, opportunities for bioenergy developments, and the emerging carbon credit markets. This will be a lunch-and-learn webinar series from noon to 1 p.m. March 29-31.
The series, “Soil Health ~ Bioenergy ~ Carbon Credits,” is being offered through a generous grant from American Farmland Trust and the National Agricultural Land Network.
To register for this event, contact Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation at 724-837-8971 or email to wcalp@comcast.net. A Zoom link for this webinar series will be emailed to you directly. These sessions will be recorded and made available for viewing to registrants following the sessions.
• Session 1: Soil Health and Cover Crops
Tuesday, March 29, noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom.
Presenter: Dr. Charles White, assistant professor and extension specialist, Soil Fertility and Nutrient Management, Penn State Department of Plant Science
This session will focus on regenerative soil health practices, including cover crops, and how they impact soil health.
• Session 2: Bioenergy
Wednesday March 30, noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom
Presenter: Dr. Daniel Ciolkosz, associate research professor, Penn State Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering
In this session, opportunities for on-farm bioenergy will be explored.
• Session 3: Energy Production and Carbon Credits
Thursday, March 31, noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom
Presenter: Edward Johnstonbaugh – Education Program associate, Penn State Extension. This session will focus on the emerging carbon credit market and explore potential opportunities and challenges producers may face in this developing area.
• In addition, an in-person field day will be held April 12 starting at 9:30 a.m. in Latrobe. Registration for this event is required and will be limited. Contact the WCALP office to register for the field day at 724-837-8971.
These presentations are made possible through support from the American Farmland Trust and the National Agricultural Land Network.
For more information, contact Betty J Reefer, director, 724-837-8971, Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation.
