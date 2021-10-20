Westmoreland Cultural Trust will present “Whose Live Anyway?” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. The show will feature current cast members of the Emmy-nominated show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” performing 90 minutes of “hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions.”
Tickets ($38, $45, $52 and $62) can be purchased by calling the theatre box office at 724-836-8000 or visiting www.thepalacetheatre.org.
WCT said cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will “leave the audience gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before their eyes. Audience participation is key to the show. Ticket-holders are encouraged to bring their suggestions and may be asked to join the cast onstage.”
“Whose Live Anyway?” showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.
All ages are welcome, but please note that “some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.”
