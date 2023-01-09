Get The Led Out, the “American Led Zeppelin,” will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, as part of its nationwide tour.
Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO "recreates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed," according to Westmoreland Cultural Trust. "When you hear three guitars on the album, they deliver three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, the band brings what the audience wants – a high-energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity."
Get The Lead Out offers "a strong focus on the early years." GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and the “Battle of Evermore” being performed in its original instrumentation with guest singer Diana DeSantis joining the band.
GTLO has "a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO’s approach to their performance of this catalog is not unlike a classical performance."
Tickets ranging from $28 to$40 can be purchased by contacting the Palace box office at 724-836-8000 or boxoffice@wctrust.net. The box office is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in and phone service. Phone service is also available on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to "stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.