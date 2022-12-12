The Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging invites all caregivers to attend its monthly Caregiver Support Group meetings.
A spokeswoman explained, "This support group provides an opportunity for caregivers to discuss their concerns, share their experiences and gain support and information from other caregivers. At some meetings, guest speakers are featured who discuss various topics that are of interest to caregivers. We encourage members of the support group to identify specific subject matter, and we will pursue a qualified speaker."
The meetings are held at the McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg, the second Wednesday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. Call Denise Parker at 724-830-4484 or toll-free at 1-800-442-8000 with any questions.
The schedule for 2023 is as follows:
Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.
There are no meetings in June, July, August and December.
