Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the growth of professional businesswomen. WBN provides members with the tools to be successful, including networking, mastermind groups, and ongoing professional education, while expanding her circle of influence in the marketplace.
Nancy Boyer, WBN public relations director, said, “All professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meeting for no charge.”
The first two chapters’ meeting dates and Ligonier Chapter’s starting time have been corrected from what was submitted for publication on Tuesday’s Lifestyles page:
• Ligonier Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at Connections Café, 114 S. Market St., Ligonier. May meetings are the 5th and 19th. For other details, contact chapter representative Susan Jones at 724-244-6823.
• Laurel Highlands Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Ignite Headquarters, 4 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. May meetings are the 5th and 19th. For more information, contact chapter representative Liza Lauer at 724-331-9928.
• Greensburg Chapter meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House, 6004 Lincoln Highway, Hempfield Township. May meetings are the 12th and 26th. For more details, contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
• East Coast Virtual Chapter meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. May meetings are the 4th and 18th. Chapter representative is Jennifer Pasquale, 412-908-1663.
To learn more, visit www.wbninc.com.
