Want to surround yourself with other women who share your passion for succeeding in business?
Women’s Business Network is an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business. WBN provides members with the tools to be successful, including networking, mastermind groups, and ongoing professional education, while expanding her circle of influence in the marketplace.
WBN public relations director Nancy Boyer said, “All professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meeting for no charge.”
• Laurel Highlands Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8-9:45 a.m. at Ignite Headquarters, 4 S. 4th St., Youngwood. August meetings will take place on Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. For more information, contact chapter representative Liza Lauer at 724-331-9928.
• Ligonier Chapter meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. at Connections Café, 109 S. Market St., Ligonier. August meetings will take place on Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. For other details, contact chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
• Greensburg Chapter meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and August meetings will take place Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. Questions? Contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
• All Virtual Chapter conducts regular meetings via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. August meetings are Aug. 4 and Aug. 19. Chapter representative is Jennifer Pasquale, 412-908-1663. Visit www.wbninc.com.
