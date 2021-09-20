Washington Italian Heritage Festival Sept. 25

The fifth annual Washington Italian Heritage Festival is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Community Pavilion on 139 S. Main Street in Downtown Washington.
A kickoff event will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at the Community Pavilion. From 7 to 9 pm, vocalist Nick Fiasco will perform a free concert of the legendary songs of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and other greats. Beer and wine will be sold.
The Saturday, Sept. 25, festival will feature activities for all ages, including face-painting, Clipper the Clown, caricatures, balloon art by Jessica Garda of The Cheerful Balloon Co., and a bocce tournament.
Throughout the day, guests can listen to Italian music by DJ Jon Ridge, learn about local Italian clubs, shop for Italian merchandise and, of course, enjoy Italian food. Culinary specialities will be offered by Chicco Baccello, Roland’s Trattoria, Alla Maria, Grande Jr. Pizza Express, Julian’s Catering, Regional Flavors Catering, Union Grill, and Sons and Daughters of Italy.
Over-21 beverages will be for sale with products from The Washington Winery, J & D Cellars, Red Pump Spirits, Red Fox Winery, Liberty Pole Spirits, and BDI.
Local elected officials participating in the event include state Sen. Camera Bartolotta; Washington County Commissioners Larry Maggi, Diana Irey Vaughan and Nick Sherman, and Washington Mayor Scott Putnam.
At 1 p.m., Bartolotta will recognize this year’s Italian Heritage honorees – Washington’s Italian American healthcare workers, including those who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 2 p.m., Vaughan will introduce Shana Brown, Main Street manager, Washington Business District Authority, to talk about the importance of supporting small businesses, particularly those located in downtown Washington, and to share their promotions.
Personal chef Will Crowe of Washington-based Kitchen Ronin will provide a cooking demonstration at 3 p.m. Nate Mass of the “Washington PA Food” Facebook group will host an Italian Cooking Competition at 4 p.m. with two local chefs and three celebrity judges: WQED’s Chris Fennimore, WTAE’s Sam Hall and WPXI’s Katherine Amenta.
Allegro Dance Company will perform Italian folk dances at 5 p.m. Musical performances include Washington Jazz Orchestra (6 p.m.) and other local artists. Washington’s own Adam Brock, a semifinalist on American Idol season 11 and internationally known vocalist, will perform the 7 p.m. twilight concert that concludes the festival, highlighting classic hits.
Representatives of the Italian Heritage Collection at Citizens Library will be on hand to invite descendants of Washington’s Italian immigrants to record their histories and to digitize historic photos and documents. On-site digital scanning will be available at the festival, courtesy of Citizens Library. Bring your family tree. Copies of Remembering Their Lives: Stories of Italian Immigrants to Washington, Pennsylvania (Gravitas Press, 2021) will be available for sale. The collection features 17 local families.
The festival is sponsored by Primo Italiano Lodge 2800, Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, Sons and Daughters of Italy. The group promotes Italian social and cultural events, and supports the Washington community through events and a college scholarship program for eligible students.
Festival sponsors will be recognized in the event program and with signs throughout the festival.
For information about the Sept. 25 festival (including sponsorship and vendor inquiries), contact Jon Bruno, 724-249-7660, brunofamily2@comcast.net or Debi Nicolella, vwragtop5@yahoo.com.
The Facebook page for the festival can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WashPaItalianFest/
