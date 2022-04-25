The Wartburg Choir will perform a 7:30 p.m. concert at Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., on Tuesday, April 26, the Waverly, Iowa, campus announced Friday.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, is part of the choir’s 2022 National Tour. Donations will be accepted to support future tour opportunities. The program will feature pieces by J.S. Bach, C. Hubert H. Parry, Abbie Betinis, F. Melius Christiansen, Vytautas Miskinis, Ily Matthew Maniano, Ruthie Foster and Reena Esmail.
“Our performance will focus on the collective human journey seeking transcendence,” said Lee Nelson, director of Wartburg College choral activities and Wartburg Choir conductor. “The Wartburg Choir’s performance seeks passage through transcending glory, peace, illumination, praise and grace. Our concert is an eclectic celebration for all who are enduring, all who are grieving and all who are overcoming. The music is a reflection of our path to transcendence.”
The tour will take the choir through Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The choir will wrap up its tour with a special performance in Alice Tully Concert Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the home of the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet and Juilliard School of Music in New York City.
Founded in 1937, the internationally acclaimed Wartburg Choir performs sacred music from all historical periods and styles and often collaborates with contemporary composers. Choir members are chosen by audition and represent various academic disciplines on campus.
