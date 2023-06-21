Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh, invites visitors to have a stellar summer through featured events and experiences, generously supported by PPG.
In an email released Monday, CSC offers these choices: “Travel to distant galaxies in Buhl Planetarium; land in a Martian settlement in Mars: The Next Giant Leap; tour our mothership, the USS Requin submarine, and engage with 100-plus exhibits and live shows daily.”
Featured Exhibits• VIKINGS: Warriors of the North Sea
Now to Monday, Sept. 4
Separate admission ticket. Imagine yourself in the Viking age and culture (A.D. 793 to 1066) in this immersive exhibition from Denmark. Discover the secrets to their success as traders, builders and warriors. See more than 140 rare artifacts, some never seen in the United States, that demonstrate their amazing mastery of skills without the use of technology. Artifacts include a full-sized replica of a Viking boat, swords, shields, jewelry, brooches, hammers, a comb and tweezers. Engage with interactive exhibits to digitally build a ship using all the resources the Vikings used, play a Viking game, feel the weight of Viking armor, and test the balance between sword handle and sword blade.
• Motion Lab | NEW permanent exhibit in Highmark SportsWorks®
Included with general admission. Motion Lab turns sports practice into an experiment! Perform various sports-related activities while being recorded on a high-speed camera at about 200–250 frames per second. Once recorded, play back your footage, and compare your motions to a professional athlete! The goal of this new permanent exhibit in Highmark SportsWorks® is to learn how you can improve your movement with science.
Upcoming Events• Laser Taylor Swift
Daily at 2 p.m.
$6 members/$7 nonmembers
Calling all “Exiles” and “Anti-Heroes!” Laser Taylor Swift sets hits from all the singer’s eras to dazzling laser lights and special effects.
• Laser Dark Side of the Moon
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m.
$6 members/$7 nonmembers
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s most celebrated album, join CSC for lasers and special effects set to some of the band’s greatest hits!
• Snowball Day
Wednesday, June 21 • 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Celebrate the first official day of summer with half-price general admission and send snowballs into the Ohio River!
• SkyWatch
Saturday, June 24, July 22, Aug. 26 • 9–11 p.m.
$10 members/$12 nonmembers
Reconnect with the night sky through a featured planetarium performance and live views of the night sky in stunning telescopic detail.
• Kids Vs. Adults Science Challenge
Wednesday, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23
$10 adults $6 child members/$20 adults, $6 child nonmembers
Who’s better at science, kids or adults? Bring the family for a special evening of competition to find out!
• July 4 Explosive Science
Tuesday, July 4 • 6 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Secure the perfect view of Pittsburgh’s beautiful fireworks in an explosively fun way and get guaranteed parking in one of the Science Center’s lots. All tickets include a reserved viewing area, a movie and popcorn in The Rangos Giant Cinema, live entertainment, a cash bar, four floors of exhibits, and theater shows.
• USS Requin Steel Beach Picnic
Saturday, July 29 • 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
$35 members/$45 nonmembers
Enjoy a delicious barbecue on the terrace with a cash bar. Then, tour the submarine, play traditional outdoor games on deck, and soak up the stunning Pittsburgh skyline. Advance registration is required.
What’s Playing in The Rangos$6 members/$7 nonmembers
• “Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia 3D and 2D”
Now – Friday, July 31
Runtime: 39 minutes
At the height of its power between the ninth and 15th centuries, Angkor was a resplendent city, considered the most extensive urban complex of the pre-industrial world. But by the late 16th century, this capital of the Khmer empire was being overrun by the surrounding jungles. The people of Angkor left not a single word explaining why their kingdom was abandoned. Come along this giant screen adventure to unveil the mysteries behind this lost jewel of Cambodia!
• “Incredible Predators 3D and 2D”
Now – Saturday, Sept. 30. Runtime: 45 minutes
“Incredible Predators” deconstructs the world of major predators as never before, taking an intimate look at the remarkable strategies they use to succeed. Advanced filming techniques expose the planet’s top predators in extraordinary footage, putting the audience right beside them as they hunt – on land, under the sea or in the air. The film reveals the unique relationship between predators and prey as a fundamental building block of ecology.
• “Arctic: Our Frozen Planet 3D and 2D”
Now to Tuesday, Oct. 31. Runtime: 42 minutes
“Arctic: Our Frozen Planet” takes you on a yearlong adventure across the seasons and three continents. Be immersed in the astounding world of narwhals, belugas, and polar bears as they navigate ice floes. Hear the thunderous sound of stampeding caribou and muskox trying to escape hungry wolves. Be amazed by hooded seals that blow up red balloons and ice-covered bumblebees that emerge glorious from their winter lairs.
Visit CarnegieScienceCeneter.org to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.