Carnegie Science Center is hosting an in-vol-uable amount of volcano-themed content right now; see them before they flow away!
• POMPEII: The Exhibition — This traveling exhibition features nearly 200 artifacts, from jewelry to gladiator helmets – and they’re more than 2,000 years old, preserved in the ashes of the decimated city. Visitors also have the opportunity to view body casts and experience the eruption of Mount Vesuvius for themselves in the 4D Eruption Theater.
This exhibit is available until April 24.
• VOLCANOES: The Fires of Creation — See the beauty and destruction created by volcanic eruptions – and learn from National Geographic photographer Carsten Peter what it’s like to rappel into the very heart of an active vent. Visitors will also see footage from the 2018 Kilauea eruption and learn more about the geographic impacts of living at the base of an active volcano.
• Space Volcanoes: This Buhl Planetarium show will expand your horizons, from viewing the stars over Mount Vesuvius the night before the Pompeii eruption to learning about volcanoes on other planets.
