Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation will host a Virtual Tour: Sewickley 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Price is $7.50.
This tour will be conducted via Zoom Conference. Click
https://phlf.org/event/virtual-tour-sewickley/
to purchase a ticket to RSVP, and you will receive a login email on Tuesday, June 29. Participants are asked to “please log in at 1:45 p.m. to allow us enough time to let you into the tour.”
Located 12 miles west of Pittsburgh, Sewickley is nestled between hills to the north and the Ohio River to the south. Taking its name from the Native American word for “Sweet Water,” Sewickley was incorporated as a borough in 1853 and dubbed “the Queen of Suburbs” in 1895.
According to PHLF, the tour focuses on “the commercial and residential neighborhoods of the borough’s Third Historic District, in central Sewickley. Here you will see excellent examples of many of the architectural styles popular in the 19th and early 20th centuries, including work by a number of regionally and national important architects who lived and worked in the area. Featuring places of worship, civic buildings, and handsome homes, the tour will demonstrate why this historic community continues to delight.”
* * *
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.