'Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show' headed to Greensburg

“Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show” will appear at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Tickets are $45, $55, $69 and $99. Call the Palace box office for tickets at 724-836-8000 or go online at www.thepalacetheatre.org. This 7 p.m. show is presented by Latshaw Productions.
Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Vicki went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of "The Carol Burnett Show.”
“I went to the Harvard School of Comedy in front of America,” said Lawrence of her Burnett Show training.
In the seventh season, and hundreds of hilarious sketches later, at the ripe, old age of 24, Vicki created her most endearing character to date, Thelma Harper, or “Mama” as she is better known to her fans.
“Mama’s Family” consistently topped the ratings for its entire six-year run of original shows. “Mama” has attained almost a cult status among her legions of loyal television viewers, who still enjoy her in reruns twice daily throughout most of the country.
Lawrence will take the stage first. “My new show will not be a retrospective,” she explained in an email release. “We are designing a show that is a mixture of stand-up comedy, music and my observations about real life.”
The multi-talented entertainer is mostly known for her acting and comedic talents, but she also earned a gold record for the 1973 hit “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”
“I think people will get a kick out of the things Mama has an opinion about," the Emma Award winner added. "We’re creating new material with a more modern and cutting edge. Where Mama is concerned, expect the unexpected. There’s really nothing she can’t do. I hope people will be pleasantly surprised by a side of Vicki they may never have seen … I know they will be looking forward to Mama, and for her part, that crazy old gal will be up to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.