Local organizations, Veterans of Foreign Wars Fort Ligonier Post 734 and Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley will host a Crawfish Boil to benefit Tails of Valor/Paws of Honor.
“Come enjoy tails, shrimp, sausage, corn and taters while enjoying the live music with Woodland Twang from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023,” invites Carmel Piper, a member of VFW Post 734 and LVBPW.
During the event, 50/50 and Pie-in-the-Face raffles will be offered. Cost of admission is $40. Tails of Valor/Paws of Honor will receive $15 of each ticket sold. The event ticket “must be pre-ordered April 26 through May 13.” Tickets include one meal, two drinks and one door prize entry. Choose seating time at time of ticket purchase; first seating 4 to 6 p.m. or second seating 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased from VFW member Piper and LVBPW member Maggie Hildebrand (724-238-3994).
They explained in an email release, “Tails of Valor/Paws of Honor is a charitable organization dedicated to providing rehabilitation through non-medicinal therapies with service canines to veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and physical disabilities. Upon completion of their training (1,500-2,000 hours), these fully trained TOV/ADA guideline service dogs are given at no cost to a veteran. Tails of Valor is privately funded by generous donors wanting to give back to our veterans who have given us so much of what we enjoy today (www.tailsofvalor.org).”
