As of Sunday afternoon, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, is currently unable to get its supply of fish.
Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “We are checking different suppliers and will post the results on our Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Facebook page, in the Latrobe Bulletin or at the post to see if we are having a fish fry on April 1. We love are veterans.”
