The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will hold its monthly meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 4, starting with the Home Association meeting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the regular veterans meeting at 7:30 p.m., both at the post, 204 Spring St.
Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “Veterans are encouraged to attend both meetings.”
