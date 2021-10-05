The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 will meet 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the post, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars strives to assist and honor our veterans. If you would like to be a part of this important organization, please contact the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message. Someone will get back to you. To be a member you must be a spouse, sibling, child, parent or grandchild of a veteran of a foreign war. We also accept transfers into our post. We love our veterans.”
