The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary will conduct its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the post, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “Any questions call 724-537-6480 and someone will get back to you. We love our veterans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.