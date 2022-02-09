The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe will have its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the 204 Spring St. post home. Any questions, call 724-537-6480.
Spokeswoman Linda Butler said, “We love our veterans.”
* * *
Deadline is 8 a.m. day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email to lb.society@verizon.net
