The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 will continue its Fish Fry series Friday, March 18, at the post, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Lunch, served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., includes “a cod fish sandwich and french fries only” with delivery in a 3-mile radius of five or more sandwiches.
Dinner is from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Both lunch and dinner are “takeout only,” according to Linda Butler, spokesperson. “We love our veterans.”
To place an order, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email information to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
