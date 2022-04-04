The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe (across from the parking garage), is having its Fish Fry this Friday, April 8, at the post.
Lunch — available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — is “a cod fish sandwich and french fries only,” with delivery in a three mile radius of five sandwiches or more, according to spokesperson Linda Butler.
Dinner is from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Lunch and dinner are “takeout only.” Questions or to place order, call 724-879-4208 or 724-537-6480.
The VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414 will conduct its monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the post.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email info to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.