The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will hold a Veterans Christmas Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at American Legion Post 982, Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said, “All veterans eat free! There will be a fee of $6 for all other attendees. This event is open to the public and will offer the following menu: home fries, scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, buttered toast, bacon, sausage patties, coffee, orange juice, and hot cocoa with a candy cane. Bloody marys and mimosas can be purchased for $5 each.
“All proceeds will go toward our Veterans Fund to assist local veterans and events. Come spread some holiday cheer and enjoy breakfast with our veterans at 158 American Legion Road, Pipetown.”
Any questions, call the post at 724-423-9284.
