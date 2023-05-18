The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg welcomes the Veterans Breakfast Club to the Hempfield Township campus on Saturday, May 20.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the Hempfield Room (Chambers Hall, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 150 Finoli Drive).
Thanks to the support of sponsors, the event is free, and breakfast is included. Those planning to attend are asked to register by emailing betty@veteransbreakfastclub.org or calling 412-623-9029.
“You do not need to be a military member or a veteran to attend,” said Lisa Reffner, retired Air Force veteran and Pitt-Greensburg’s data and registrar specialist who also is the school certifying official for the campus’ military and veterans programs. “All are welcome.”
This is the second time that the VBC has gathered at Pitt-Greensburg, and the gathering will take place on Armed Forces Day, which is dedicated to paying tribute to the men and women currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Todd DePastino, executive director of the VBC, regularly meets with veterans in the region. The VBC believes that every veteran has a story. As emcee of the event, DePastino draws on his knowledge of history and on the many stories he’s heard throughout the years to bring veterans into the conversation and allow them to share their experiences. Family members of veterans are also encouraged to share their stories.
“There is power in storytelling,” explained DePostino. “Stories connect, heal, educate and inspire. Stories bridge the divides that separate us and benefit both the tellers and the listeners. The Veterans Breakfast Club harnesses the power of storytelling to build a nation that understands and values the experiences of our military veterans.”
“Veterans are valued and important members of our community,” said Reffner. “Their stories are our history, and the memories they share with the VBC are treated with respect and care.”
