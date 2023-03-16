The Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 982, Unity Township, will be served 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 19, in the post home, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown.
All veterans eat free; all others pay $10. Menu includes scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice. All are welcome.
The Sons of the American Legion is a nonprofit organization, and all funds are used for military and community services.
