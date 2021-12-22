Judy Holden, supervisor, announced the Valley Center for Active Adults, 135 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier Township, will host bingo Wednesday, Dec. 29, “in memory of Edith Hollick, a longtime member of the center, volunteer and the founder of bingo at the center.”
Edith passed away Nov. 30.
Bingo will start at 1 p.m. Hot dogs and sauerkraut, chips and free beverages will be available.
Holden added, “The jackpot must go. We invite all of Edith’s bingo-playing buddies to join us in honoring her memory.”
For more information, call the center at 724-238-7942.
