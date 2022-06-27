Pam Morford announced these Valley Youth Network events:
• VYN annual Fundraising Auction 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in The Barn at Ligonier Valley. Doors open at noon.
Morford said, “Please donate: In need of clean, quality items for the auction. Artwork, sporting goods, household items, collectables, glassware, tools etc. NO large furniture will be accepted.
“Donations may be brought to the Barn Monday, July 11, through Thursday, July 14, between noon and 8 p.m. To schedule a different drop-off time, call 724-238-9441 and leave a message.”
• VYN annual Golf Outing Friday, Aug. 19, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Morford invites the public to this “fun-filled Scramble at beautiful Champion Lakes! Whether you sign up to golf, sponsor a hole, donate a prize, or make a contribution, we greatly appreciate your help.
“By helping the Valley Youth Network, you are investing in the lives of our youth and strengthening our mission of sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.