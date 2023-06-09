The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will have their 16th annual Used Book Sale and Basket Raffle Monday June 12, Tuesday, June 13, Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. Prices will range from 25 cents to $1, according to spokeswoman Joanne Previc.
A preview sale will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The preview entry fee is $5 for first choice of the used books. There will be a clearance day Thursday, June 15, $5 for a bag of books.
The basket raffle is ongoing throughout the sale. Winners will be drawn on Thursday, June 15.
