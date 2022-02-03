As announced on Tuesday’s Lifestyles page, the 26th annual Ronald H. Brown Leadership Awards Gala will be presented virtually 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. This year the Leadership Awards Gala will applaud Franco Harris and Rabbi Dr. Jeffrey Myers for their “outstanding community leadership.”
Tiffany Harm, development director, Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, later announced an updated registration link for this year’s event is https://ulpgh.ejoinme.org/RHB2021.
The Urban League originally listed last year’s link.
