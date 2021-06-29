A leading UPMC Hillman Cancer Center expert will explain the critical role of cancer screenings in detecting cancer at an early stage when chances of survival are dramatically improved.
All attendees are eligible to receive a free colon cancer screening (FIT kit). The kits will be sent to the attendee’s home, and a clinician will follow up with their results.
This presentation is free and open to the public.
Registration is available at UPMC.com/VirtualEvents. Once registered, a confirmation email with access to view the virtual presentation will be sent to registrants.
Rajesh Sehgal, M.D., chief of oncology and chief medical officer, UPMC East, will speak 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. The public is welcome to join the virtual event online.
