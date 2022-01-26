Upcoming Penn State meetings in the region

Penn State Extension announced Monday it is “excited to be back to providing in-person meetings in 2022.”
To register visit the corresponding link or call Penn State Extension customer service at 877-345-0691. Any specific questions regarding a meeting, contact Leanna Duppstadt at 814-483-7156 or lms5900@psu.edu.
The Crops Days ($15) and Forage Workshop ($20) are daylong events that include multiple speakers and a hot lunch, with agendas available online. Be sure to note that many of the 2+2 pesticide meetings have two different meetings on the same day, at the same location, an afternoon and evening session, which will have different topics presented.
Lastly, Penn State Extension will be following the policy of individual venues in terms of COVID-19 safety with masking and social distancing encouraged.
Crops Days
https://extension.psu.edu/crops-days
2 Core and 2 Category PC, 01, and 18 credits available at each location. CCA CEU credits available, pending approval.
Feb. 22 (9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)
Oakhurst Grille and Event Center, Somerset County
Feb. 24 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Washington County Fairgrounds, Washington
Forage Production Workshop
https://extension.psu.edu/forage-production-workshop
March 8 (9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Fayette County Fairgrounds, Dunbar
Agronomic Pesticide Update (2+2) Meetings
https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update
2 Core and 2 Category PC, 01, and 18 credits available
Fayette County
March 15, 1-3 p.m. AND 7-9 p.m.
Fayette County Fairgrounds, Dunbar
Greene County
March 16, 7-9 p.m.
Greene County Fairgrounds, Waynesburg
Washington County
Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m. AND 7-9 p.m.
Washington County Fairgrounds, Washington
Westmoreland County
Feb. 15, 1-3 p.m. AND 7-9 p.m.
A.V. Germano Hall (former Community Center), 100 W. Second St., Derry
March 9, 1-3 p.m. AND 7-9 p.m.
Westmoreland Fairgrounds, near Mutual
