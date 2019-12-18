Excela Health offers Unplug and Recharge, 15-minute therapeutic sessions at each of the health system’s three hospitals as a way for families visiting a hospitalized loved one to receive care amid stressful circumstances.
The sessions, held Tuesdays at Frick Hospital, Wednesdays at Westmoreland Hospital and Thursdays at Latrobe Hospital, use “a few exercise and yoga techniques, but do not require strenuous physical movement.”
Sessions are free and open to the public and require no pre-registration. Jyl Glunt encourages hospital staff as well as patients and family members to “make time for self-care.”
The Unplug and Recharge dates for January are as follows: Frick Hospital, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Fourth-Floor Conference Room 1; Westmoreland Hospital, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, Café Conference Room 2, and Latrobe Hospital, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 in Auditorium A.
Sessions are held in 15-minute increments between noon and 12:45 p.m.
For more information about other Well-Being Center classes, visit www.excelahealth.org and search classes and events.
