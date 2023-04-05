Unity Twp. woman to present at World Conference

Teresa Whitacre of the Greensburg area has been selected to present at the World Conference for Quality and Improvement, slated for May 8 to 10 in Philadelphia.
She was selected by a panel of experts to present her paper, “Grow, Cultivate and Prosper Your Career Garden for Lifetime Success.”
Whitacre was selected out of a panel of global experts in the quality field to deliver this paper to a worldwide audience. She has 30 years’ experience in the quality profession in a variety of industries and commodities. She is an accomplished speaker, presenting at the World Conference previously in 2014 and 2022.
In addition, she was named the Pennsylvania State Individual Development Speak Off winner in 2020 by Business and Professional Women PA (BPW/PA).
She is an accomplished writer, having published 50 plus pieces in Quality Progress magazine. She has developed a manuscript titled “Qual-A-Team: Methodology for Process Improvement” in memory of her father-in-law, Jack Whitacre.
Teresa is a quality engineer and quality auditor in manufacturing as well as director of quality and operations for Marketech Systems. She serves in leadership roles within Latrobe Business and Professional Women and the American Society for Quality.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational development from University of Arizona global campus and certifications as a quality auditor, quality engineer, quality manager, and six sigma green belt.
She currently resides in Unity Township and has two grown sons.
