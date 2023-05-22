Unity in the Community of Southwestern Pennsylvania will hold a free event 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Greensburg Event Center, 1700 Washington St. in South Greensburg.
Spokesman Bob Errett explained in an email, “The theme will be on mental health and addiction recovery. Join us there to learn more about the resources available in our community to help improve mental health and ease the pain of substance use disorder. Food is available. Plenty of parking.”
Any organizations that would like to speak about their service or have a resource table may contact Ronel Baccus at ronelb724@gmail.com.
