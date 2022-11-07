Unity in the Community will host “Understanding DEI,” a free event, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, as part of Racial Justice Week at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to recognize Black history, and honor Black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event.
“Many organizations and leaders will be participating in the event. Also we are accepting donations of Christmas toys for underserved children. There is recognition for Black community leaders. There will also be an opportunity for the community to come together. In addition, there will be food available, entertainment, and resources tables.”
Pitt-Greensburg is located at 150 Finoli Drive in Hempfield Township.
More than 15 organizations are slated to take part: Laurel Legal, Community Hero, PIC, UPMC, Department of Health, Puddin Gems, Community Action, Westmoreland County bloodhound team, Westmoreland County Black Caucus, Ronnie’s Place, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the American Red Cross, and others.
Questions? Contact Baccus at ronelb724@gmail.com.
