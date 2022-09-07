Unity in the Community members will host an event called “Justice and Recovery” 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to bring unity and not division, to have dialogue with the community and honor Black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event!”
Many organizations and leaders will be participating. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
In addition, there will be food available, entertainment, and resources tables. Donations will be collected for the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank.
More than 15 organizations are slated to take part, including Blackburn Center, Sage’s Army, Community Action, UPMC, Westmoreland County Behavioral Health Community Hero, American Red Cross, etc.
Any organization that would like to schedule a speaker and/or have a resource table may contact Baccus at 412-219-8313 or email ronelb724@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.