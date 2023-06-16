Unity in the Community will host “Juneteenth Celebration Events” in several locations. A weeklong celebration of Emancipation Proclamation will take place June 17, 18, 19, 21 and 24 in Jeannette, Greensburg and Arnold areas.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to unity in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event!”
Many organizations and leaders will participate. In addition to recognition of community leaders, there will be food available, health screenings, entertainment, and resources tables.
Locations and times — Amphitheatre, 501 Clay St., June 17, in Jeannette (11 a.m.-6 p.m.); St. Clair Park June 18 in Greensburg (2-4 p.m.); Fireman’s Park June 19 in Arnold (11 a.m.-6 p.m.); 1700 Washington St., Greensburg, June 21 (5-7 p.m.), and St. Clair Park June 24 in Greensburg (2-4 p.m).
Department of Health, EAF, American Red Cross, Father’s Heart, Community Hero, Blackburn Center, YWCA, Emmanuel Ministries, UPMC, Westmoreland Food Bank, Puddin Gems, Community Action, National Organization of Client Advocate, Westmoreland County Black Caucus, Ronnie’s Place, Laurel Legal, and others will be represented.
