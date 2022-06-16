Unity in the Community, a nonprofit organization, will host “Celebrating Freedom” commemorating The Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to recognize Black history and honor Black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event.”
Many organizations and leaders will participate, including the children who will be doing Black history. This is Juneteenth weekend. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. In addition, there will be food available, entertainment, and resources tables.
Among the 15 organizations taking part are Blackburn Center, Sage’s Army, Community Action, UPMC, Westmoreland County Behavioral Health Community Hero, and American Red Cross.
Questions about speaking or having a resource table may be directed to Baccus at 412-219-8313 or ronelb724@gmail.com
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday
